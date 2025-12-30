RJ sports reporter Danny Webster’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

Review-Journal Golden Knights reporter Danny Webster reflects on his favorite stories from 2025, a year during which he also covered the Aces’ 4-game sweep in the WNBA Finals.

Aces guard Jewell Loyd’s neck tattoo during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) skates past fans with welcoming signs during the warm up period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Dec. 02, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, left, shakes hands with Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon during a press conference at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15), Reilly Smith (19) and Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is celebrated by the fans during warm ups before game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot from the Golden Knights during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans hold up signs and wave to former Knight and current Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as players warm up before their first-round NHL hockey playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shakes hands with the referees after Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is celebrated by the fans during warm ups before game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It has been an eventful year for Danny Webster covering the Golden Knights, the Aces in the WNBA playoffs and other happenings for the Review-Journal in 2025.

Here are his five favorite stories of the year:

Marc-Andre Fleury’s final game in the NHL happened to be against his former team. The Original Misfit, one of the most beloved players in franchise history, retired last season after the Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild in six games. Fleury finished his career with 575 wins, the second-most in NHL history.

The Knights’ final goal of their 2025 playoff run was a memorable one. Left wing Reilly Smith’s bank shot with 0.4 seconds remaining gave the Knights a thrilling 4-3 win in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

It took eight years for the Knights to hand out the richest contract to a free agent in team history. They made the splash of the summer when they acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, then signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract.

The Knights also stole the headlines for another signing in October, bringing in goaltender Carter Hart three months after he was acquitted of a sexual assault charge stemming from the 2018 World Junior championships. This extensive story covered reporting from all angles and prepared fans for his arrival with his new team.

The Aces steamrolled their way to a third WNBA championship in four years. A key player in that run was guard Jewell Loyd, acquired in an offseason trade that sent franchise pillar Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles. Loyd reflected on her journey from Seattle to Las Vegas, noted by a tattoo that she got across her neck before the season began.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.