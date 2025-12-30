RJ sports reporter Danny Webster’s 5 favorite stories of 2025
Review-Journal Golden Knights reporter Danny Webster reflects on his favorite stories from 2025, a year during which he also covered the Aces’ 4-game sweep in the WNBA Finals.
It has been an eventful year for Danny Webster covering the Golden Knights, the Aces in the WNBA playoffs and other happenings for the Review-Journal in 2025.
Here are his five favorite stories of the year:
1. ‘One of a kind’: Fleury reflects on storied career, Knights tenure
Marc-Andre Fleury’s final game in the NHL happened to be against his former team. The Original Misfit, one of the most beloved players in franchise history, retired last season after the Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild in six games. Fleury finished his career with 575 wins, the second-most in NHL history.
2. ‘One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen’: Last-second goal lifts Knights
The Knights’ final goal of their 2025 playoff run was a memorable one. Left wing Reilly Smith’s bank shot with 0.4 seconds remaining gave the Knights a thrilling 4-3 win in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.
3. ‘He was the player we wanted’: Marner, Knights excited to join forces
It took eight years for the Knights to hand out the richest contract to a free agent in team history. They made the splash of the summer when they acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, then signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract.
4. As Carter Hart’s debut looms, Knights say, ‘We took this very seriously’
The Knights also stole the headlines for another signing in October, bringing in goaltender Carter Hart three months after he was acquitted of a sexual assault charge stemming from the 2018 World Junior championships. This extensive story covered reporting from all angles and prepared fans for his arrival with his new team.
5. ‘Resilient’ Jewell Loyd helps put Aces on brink of WNBA title
The Aces steamrolled their way to a third WNBA championship in four years. A key player in that run was guard Jewell Loyd, acquired in an offseason trade that sent franchise pillar Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles. Loyd reflected on her journey from Seattle to Las Vegas, noted by a tattoo that she got across her neck before the season began.
