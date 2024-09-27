Robin Lehner assets frozen amid allegations of frivolous spending

In the latest twist in Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner’s bankruptcy case, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction to lawyers for one of Lehner’s creditors.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lawyers for one of the largest creditors in Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s bankruptcy case were granted a preliminary injunction asking a federal judge to freeze his assets, citing frivolous spending.

A filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Las Vegas by attorneys representing creditor Aliya Growth Fund claims the company is worried it won’t receive the nearly $4.8 million Lehner and his wife, Donya Lehner, owe it because they have been transferring money from their bank accounts to non-creditors, including shell companies with apparent Dubai ties.

The filing also claims the Lehners spent $1.5 million on gambling, vacations and luxury purchases following the couple’s bankruptcy filing in December 2022.

Lehner received $6 million from his Knights contract from the 2023-24 NHL season, which Aliya’s lawyers claim the Lehners have already spent or transferred to avoid paying debts incurred.

“Despite Lehner receiving $6 million under his NHL contract for the 2023-24 NHL season, it appears the vast majority of such funds have already been spent or transferred to third parties,” the court filing read. “Sufficient evidence exists to show that Mr. Lehner is transferring and dissipating assets in an attempt to avoid paying fraudulently incurred debts to creditors, including millions of dollars owed AGF and the other creditors.”

The court granted the creditor’s application to freeze the Lehners’ assets, outside of $25,000 per month for living expenses and legal fees. Stipulations of the order also don’t allow the Lehners to move money around to financial institutions outside of the U.S. or to sell off assets to other family members, including Robin’s father, Michael Lehner, with whom he owns a business.

In July, the Lehners saw one case closed tied to their Chapter 7 bankruptcy, in which they owe creditors a total of $27.3 million. A case involving RSMP Finding LLC was closed July 2 after the Lehners agreed to repay nearly $3 million to the company, which will be paid back via garnishing multiple sources of income for the couple, including Robin Lehner’s NHL contract.

The Lehners also owe $4 million in loans to Las Vegas businessman Michael Borden, and Robin Lehner was sued for $4 million by Eclipse Service Inc., a Wisconsin-based HVAC company tied to the goalie’s solar-based company, Solarcode.

Lehner has not played an NHL game since April 20, 2022, because of shoulder and hip injuries that required surgery. He has been on long-term injured reserve the past two seasons.

The 33-year-old did not show up last week for a physical at the start of training camp. All players, even those expected to be on LTIR, are required to undergo a physical before the start of each season, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players Association.

The Knights have contacted the NHL and NHLPA about the matter, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said last week. Their options could include terminating Lehner’s contract.

Lehner is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million contract. His $5 million salary cap hit would come off the Knights’ books if his contract were terminated.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.