109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Robin Lehner debuts new pads at Golden Knights training camp — BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2020 - 9:51 am
 
Updated July 14, 2020 - 10:04 am

Hockey is officially back.

The NHL has begun Phase Three in its plan to return to play and Golden Knights players have reported to City National Arena for training camp.

Fans are not allowed to attend team skates, but you can follow along with all the action with our live blog featuring content from our reporters on scene.

MOST READ
1
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
2
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
3
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
4
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
5
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST