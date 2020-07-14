Robin Lehner debuts new pads at Golden Knights training camp — LIVE BLOG
Follow the Golden Knights’ training camp with our live blog from City National Arena.
Hockey is officially back.
The NHL has begun Phase Three in its plan to return to play and Golden Knights players have reported to City National Arena for training camp.
Fans are not allowed to attend team skates, but you can follow along with all the action with our live blog featuring content from our reporters on scene.
Some highlights from the scrimmage. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/vI1Fl9uuqL
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Here is Krebs briefly in the scrimmage, driving to the net. pic.twitter.com/otmM3a6foO
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Not a scrimmage but here is Krebs taking line rushes at LW. pic.twitter.com/jW6iV2rCVI
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
First look at Golden Knights' 2019 1st-rd pick Peyton Krebs (18) coming up in the scrimmage. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/cJhGpCbvM1
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Peyton Krebs is here (above the blue line) getting tips from Nicolas Roy on the bench. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/BSDeFPstXz
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 14, 2020
Breakouts to 3-on-2s. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/NooAWNdgLT
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
The Knights are running a breakout/rush drill (against air) that keeps a defenseman involved in the attack.
Activating the D and getting them involved in the rush has been an emphasis for DeBoer. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/5684bsbu7S
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 14, 2020
Here is a little better angle of Robin Lehner's new setup. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/RTnYu5Wloe
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Group B skating on the rink that the media is given access to today.
Marchessault-Stastny-Smith
Carrier-Cousins-Reaves
Nosek-Quinney-Kolesar
Martinez-Theodore
Merrill-Engelland
Schuldt-Coghlan
#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Bf6QoNDW7Y
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Take a 👀 at @RobinLehner's new pads 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BflRO1Ire
— Golden Edge (@GoldenEdgeRJ) July 14, 2020
Robin Lehner in net with his fresh pads. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/RHY7shMdqk
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 14, 2020
Robin Lehner is wearing his new pads. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gDop5Tuoxn
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
From the looks of things, Marc-Andre Fleury will not skate at Golden Knights training camp for the second straight day. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/8WEnUBe6Zu
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Marc-Andre Fleury is on the bench chatting with teammates before the second day of Golden Knights training camp. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/d6xNFkUYkG
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 14, 2020
Day 2. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/jeEFmWpMrx
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 14, 2020