Robin Lehner expected to start for Knights vs. Marc-Andre Fleury

Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Robin Lehner (90) celebrate after their overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goalie Robin Lehner is projected to start Saturday for the Golden Knights and will face Marc-Andre Fleury when the Blackhawks’ netminder returns to T-Mobile Arena.

Lehner and Fleury combined last season to win the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders who played for the team that allowed the fewest goals. Fleury also took home the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie.

But the Knights were unwilling to spend a combined $12 million in salary cap space to keep Fleury this season and traded him to Chicago in July for a minor league forward who was later released.

Fleury is 9-11-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .907 save percentage for the struggling Blackhawks.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to play him,” Blackhawks interim coach Derek King said jokingly Friday. “No, I’m playing. I think he would get mad and come chase me.”

Lehner returned Thursday from a lower-body injury he sustained Dec. 19 and stopped 18 of 19 shots in a victory over the New York Rangers. He has won six straight decisions not including the game against Dallas on Dec. 8 when he was pulled after giving up three goals on 10 shots.

Since Dec. 5, Lehner has a 2.61 goals-against average and .896 save percentage while going unbeaten.

“For me, this isn’t a tennis match. It’s not us against Flower. This is the Golden Knights against the Blackhawks,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “They’ve got a good team. They’re coming off a tough loss, and they’re going to be motivated. We’ve got to bring the same mindset and level of respect to the game tonight that we brought the other night because that was one of our most complete games of the year we played against the Rangers.”

