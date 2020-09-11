83°F
Golden Knights

Robin Lehner, Golden Knights reportedly agree to 5-year extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 11:12 am
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 11:30 am

Goaltender Robin Lehner has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, according to a published report Friday.

The Fourth Period reported the deal has a $5 million average annual value through the 2024-25 season and will be signed after the Knights conclude their postseason run.

NHL insider Nick Kypreos also reported Wednesday on his “Real Kyper at Noon” show on YouTube that Lehner and the Knights agreed to a five-year, $25 million deal.

Lehner’s agent, Craig Oster, did not return a voicemail seeking comment. Lehner, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

A Knights spokesperson was unable to comment on the report when reached by text message Friday morning.

Lehner’s reported deal could signal the end of Marc-Andre Fleury’s time with the Knights. Fleury’s agent tweeted, then deleted, a picture of the goalie being stabbed through the back by a sword with coach Pete DeBoer’s last name inscribed on the blade before the conference semifinal series against Vancouver.

Fleury, 35, is under contract for two more seasons with a $7 million salary cap hit, and several teams appear to be in the market for a starting goaltender this offseason. He has a 10-team no-trade clause, according to CapFriendly.com.

Lehner was acquired by the Knights at the trade deadline in February from Chicago for backup goaltender Malcolm Subban, prospect Slava Demin and a 2020 second-round pick.

He supplanted Fleury as the Knights’ No. 1 goaltender in the postseason and helped the Knights to the Western Conference Final. In 14 appearances, Lehner is 9-5 with a 1.92 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Dallas leads 2-1.

Lehner was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender with the New York Islanders in 2018-19. He also won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy after going public with his battles with mental illness and alcoholism.

Lehner went 19-10-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 34 starts with the Knights and Chicago Blackhawks this season.

During his career, the 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Lehner has a record of 116-120-45 with a 2.72 GAA and .918 save percentage with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

