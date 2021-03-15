Robin Lehner joins Golden Knights at morning skate

Goalie Robin Lehner participated in the Golden Knights’ morning skate Monday after more than a month away from the team. Coach Pete DeBoer said Lehner is close to returning.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner participated in the team's morning skate on Monday. Lehner has been away from the team with an upper-body injury for more than a month. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robin Lehner was the first player on the ice at the Golden Knights’ morning skate Monday. After more than a month away, the goalie was eager to return.

Lehner did not dress for Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena and remains on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Marc-Andre Fleury made his 16th start in the past 17 games.

“I think (Lehner is) getting very close,” coach Pete DeBoer said after the morning skate. “He’s going to reintegrate with our group this week, then he’ll be considered day to day once he gets a couple practices in with our group and should be ready to go.”

Lehner hasn’t played since Feb. 7 and was scheduled to start Feb. 11, but was injured during the morning skate and has been out of action since. DeBoer said March 1 that Lehner needed to become “symptom-free” before he could be cleared, hinting that he was in concussion protocol.

Lehner practiced with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan to the American Hockey League club last week.

In five appearances, Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

“With that kind of injury, sometimes you never know when you’re going to come back,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We had a bit of a reality check to remind us how big he is and how hard he is to score against. It was actually awesome to see him on the ice.”

The Knights play five games in the next eight days and then have two days off March 23 and 24. It’s the last time they are scheduled for consecutive days off the remainder of the regular season.

“Over the last 25 games, it’s going to be important to get that work-to-rest ratio right for our goalies,” DeBoer said.

Glass moves up

Cody Glass was a healthy scratch for the final game of the road trip Saturday in St. Louis. Two days later, he centered the top line with leading scorers Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty against the Sharks.

Glass stepped in for center Chandler Stephenson, who was scratched after being listed as a game-time decision. DeBoer provided no further details on Stephenson’s status.

Stephenson had two third-period assists and played his final shift late in a 5-1 victory at St. Louis. He was on the bench at the final buzzer.

Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, has been used primarily on the third line and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 20 games.

“It’s a great opportunity for Cody Glass,” DeBoer said. “He sat and watched last game, and he’s got the chance to jump in with some pretty good wingers tonight and he should have a ton of energy.”

New pairing

Defenseman Brayden McNabb had a hunch when he returned from injury he would be a good fit skating with Dylan Coghlan.

In three games, the pairing has a plus-3 goal differential. The Knights produced 66.2 percent of the shot attempts (45-23) and have a 24-9 advantage in scoring chances when McNabb and Coghlan were on the ice at five-on-five.

They are still working out some of the kinks in the defensive zone, however. The Knights allowed eight high-danger chances while producing five when McNabb and Coghlan were together at five-on-five.

“If I can help him out by communicating, it makes his life a lot easier,” McNabb said. “And try and get him to communicate and communicate loud so everyone can hear him is a big part of it. I’ve been in his position. I think I can do a good job with helping him.”

Carrier to IR

Winger William Carrier was placed on injured reserve before Monday’s game.

Carrier missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury. He has no goals and two assists in 22 games.

