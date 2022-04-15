Robin Lehner leaves road trip, Golden Knights recall goalie

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner returned to Las Vegas on Friday because of a family health emergency, the team announced.

Logan Thompson started Thursday in the Knights’ biggest game of the season against Calgary and made 35 saves in a 6-1 victory that bolstered their playoff hopes. He is expected to hold down the fort in net while Lehner is away.

Robin Lehner has returned to Vegas due to a health issue of one of his family members. We look forward to his return to the team as soon as possible. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

Forward Jonas Rondbjerg also was reassigned to Henderson of the AHL.

