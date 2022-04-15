80°F
Robin Lehner leaves road trip, Golden Knights recall goalie

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2022 - 3:36 pm
Henderson Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera (30) makes a save against Colorado Eagles right wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) during a shoot out following an overtime period of a hockey game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Colorado Eagles right wing  Andreas Wingerli (63) scores a goal against Henderson Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera (30) during the first period of a hockey game against Colorado Eagles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner returned to Las Vegas on Friday because of a family health emergency and Jiri Patera was recalled from the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Logan Thompson started Thursday in the Knights’ biggest game of the season against Calgary and made 35 saves in a 6-1 victory that bolstered their playoff hopes. He is expected to hold down the fort in net while Lehner is away.

Forward Jonas Rondbjerg also was reassigned to Henderson of the AHL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

