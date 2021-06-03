Robin Lehner, Mattias Janmark day to day

Goaltender Robin Lehner and forward Mattias Janmark did not dress for the Golden Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on after giving up a goal to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DENVER — Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday goaltender Robin Lehner and left wing Mattias Janmark are day to day.

Janmark and Lehner did not dress for the Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Janmark was injured in the second period of Game 1 on Sunday after being hit high and late in the corner of the offensive zone by Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves. The play led to Graves going to the penalty box for interference. Lehner was in the net for Game 1 and gave up all seven goals in a 7-1 loss.

Neither participated in the Knights’ practice Tuesday or their optional morning skate Wednesday.

Janmark is the Knights’ leading scorer this postseason with six points in eight games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.