Robin Lehner, Mattias Janmark day to day
Goaltender Robin Lehner and forward Mattias Janmark did not dress for the Golden Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
DENVER — Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday goaltender Robin Lehner and left wing Mattias Janmark are day to day.
Janmark and Lehner did not dress for the Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
Janmark was injured in the second period of Game 1 on Sunday after being hit high and late in the corner of the offensive zone by Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves. The play led to Graves going to the penalty box for interference. Lehner was in the net for Game 1 and gave up all seven goals in a 7-1 loss.
Neither participated in the Knights’ practice Tuesday or their optional morning skate Wednesday.
Janmark is the Knights’ leading scorer this postseason with six points in eight games.
