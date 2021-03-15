60°F
Robin Lehner participates in Golden Knights’ morning skate

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2021 - 10:22 am
 
Updated March 15, 2021 - 10:32 am
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lia ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goalie Robin Lehner participated in the Golden Knights’ morning skate Monday after more than a month away from the team.

Lehner hasn’t played since Feb. 7 and was scheduled to start Feb. 11 but sustained an upper-body injury during the morning skate and has been out of action since.

He remains on long-term injured reserve and practiced with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan last week.

Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in five appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

