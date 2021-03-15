Robin Lehner participates in Golden Knights’ morning skate
Goalie Robin Lehner participated in the Golden Knights morning skate on Monday after more than a month away from the team.
Goalie Robin Lehner participated in the Golden Knights’ morning skate Monday after more than a month away from the team.
Lehner hasn’t played since Feb. 7 and was scheduled to start Feb. 11 but sustained an upper-body injury during the morning skate and has been out of action since.
He remains on long-term injured reserve and practiced with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan last week.
Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in five appearances.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.