Robin Lehner participates in Golden Knights’ morning skate

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Goalie Robin Lehner participated in the Golden Knights’ morning skate Monday after more than a month away from the team.

Lehner hasn’t played since Feb. 7 and was scheduled to start Feb. 11 but sustained an upper-body injury during the morning skate and has been out of action since.

He remains on long-term injured reserve and practiced with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan last week.

Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in five appearances.

