Golden Knights

Robin Lehner, Ryan Reaves trade barbs with Evander Kane

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 3:50 pm
 
San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) fights with Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (7 ...
San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) fights with Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) as G ...
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) defends during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner and San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane were teammates for three seasons in Buffalo, and both had some good-natured fun about seeing how their skills match up in a boxing ring.

Kane began by joking on Twitter that maybe he should fight YouTube celebrity Jake Paul after Paul knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Lehner couldn’t resist, tweeting: “Nah step out of the way and let real knights fight.”

And so it began.

Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves, who has had a contentious relationship with Kane, couldn’t help joining the conversation.

Kane responded by tweeting to Reaves and his brother, Jordan, that it’s “always good to see the Reaves sisters chime in.” Reaves told Kane that the “shark logo on your jersey is the toughest thing about you.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

