Robin Lehner, Ryan Reaves trade barbs with Evander Kane

Evander Kane began by joking on Twitter that maybe he should fight YouTube celebrity Jake Paul after Paul knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson on Saturday night.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) fights with Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) defends during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner and San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane were teammates for three seasons in Buffalo, and both had some good-natured fun about seeing how their skills match up in a boxing ring.

Lehner couldn’t resist, tweeting: “Nah step out of the way and let real knights fight.”

And so it began.

Your lucky I was on the bench I would have taken you to town in front of our own fans:) — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 29, 2020

Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves, who has had a contentious relationship with Kane, couldn’t help joining the conversation.

@evanderkane_9 calling someone out to fight?We might have to wait 9 years to see that. He might be a good prelim vs @KevinHart4real though. — Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) November 29, 2020

Kane responded by tweeting to Reaves and his brother, Jordan, that it’s “always good to see the Reaves sisters chime in.” Reaves told Kane that the “shark logo on your jersey is the toughest thing about you.”

I ain’t never run from anyone’s sister in my life. Let alone for 9 years. That shark logo on your jersey is the toughest thing about you. I expect a billboard apology for running your mouth. I’m sure u still got the number. — Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) November 29, 2020

