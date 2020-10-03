88°F
Golden Knights

Robin Lehner signs 5-year extension with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2020 - 7:56 am
 
Updated October 3, 2020 - 9:10 am

Goaltender Robin Lehner signed a five-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, the team announced Saturday.

The deal has a $5 million average annual value and runs through the 2024-25 season. Lehner, 29, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Lehner, who denied during the playoffs that he agreed to an extension, went 19-10-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in 34 starts with the Knights and Chicago Blackhawks this season.

He supplanted Marc-Andre Fleury as the No. 1 goaltender in the postseason and was 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .918 save percentage to help the Knights reach the Western Conference Final.

With the Knights pressed against the $81.5 million salary cap, Fleury’s time with the Knights could be up.

Lehner was acquired by the Knights at the trade deadline in February from Chicago in exchange for backup goaltender Malcolm Subban, prospect Slava Demin and a 2020 second-round pick.

He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender with the New York Islanders in 2018-19 and also won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey after going public with his battles with mental illness and substance abuse.

During his career with Ottawa, Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Chicago and the Knights, Lehner has a record of 116-120-45 with a 2.72 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

