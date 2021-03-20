Robin Lehner starting for Golden Knights

Robin Lehner will be in the crease for the Golden Knights on Friday for the first time since sustaining a concussion in February.

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) jumps to avoid the puck as it flies past Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will make his first start since Feb. 7 on Friday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Lehner was away from the team for more than a month recovering from the third concussion of his career. He dressed for the first time since his injury Wednesday and was Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup during the Knights’ 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Lehner is 3-1-1 with an .890 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average. He signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Knights in October after being the primary starter during their run to the Western Conference Final.

Fleury has dominated the crease in Lehner’s absence. He started 17 of the Knights’ previous 18 games before Friday. Fleury ranks first in the NHL in save percentage (.933) and second in goals-against average (1.87) among goalies with more than four starts this season.

