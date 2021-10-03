Robin Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will meet with NHL officials after he made several posts on Twitter on Saturday regarding player health.

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer speaks with goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during a NHL hockey training camp practice at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will meet with NHL officials to discuss several Twitter posts he made about player health and medical treatment, deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Sunday.

The interview with Lehner is not expected to be disciplinary in nature and there is no timeline for when the meeting will take place.

Lehner made several comments on his verified account starting early Saturday in defense of former teammate Jack Eichel, who is waged in a dispute with the Buffalo Sabres over whether he should have surgery for a herniated disk in his neck.

That led Lehner to double-down on his accusation that the Sabres medical staff mishandled his own ankle injury in 2015 and forced him to do leg presses a few weeks after sustaining a high ankle sprain. He posted pictures of his swollen ankle to back up his claim.

They screwed my ankle… big time. Then surgery and then pills… no care…almost died. But ehh.. after forcing leg press after few weeks after bad high ankle sprain first game. That is foot after treatment😂.. later is my soul gone after a month after surgery . It’s not all pretty pic.twitter.com/CT8fXrp67a — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021

It only got more serious from there, as Lehner accused teams of giving out benzodiazepines and ambien to employees when they travel. Lehner clarified that the Knights were not one of the teams he was referencing.

Is it common for work places to give out benzodiazepines to employees when they travel and ambien ? Should that not be done by doctors or psychiatrist? Asking for a friend 👀 this doesn’t happen in Vegas to be clear. But I know many other teams. I also been in on teams that do? — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021

He also said the Philadelphia Flyers should fire coach Alain Vigneault and that Lehner had “proof” of wrongdoing.

#PhiladelphiaFlyers ? Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire #vigneault first story. I got proof.. try to shake your way out of this one …. — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

