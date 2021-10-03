69°F
Robin Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 7:23 am
 
Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer speaks with goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during a NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer speaks with goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during a NHL hockey training camp practice at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will meet with NHL officials to discuss several Twitter posts he made about player health and medical treatment, deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Sunday.

The interview with Lehner is not expected to be disciplinary in nature and there is no timeline for when the meeting will take place.

Lehner made several comments on his verified account starting early Saturday in defense of former teammate Jack Eichel, who is waged in a dispute with the Buffalo Sabres over whether he should have surgery for a herniated disk in his neck.

That led Lehner to double-down on his accusation that the Sabres medical staff mishandled his own ankle injury in 2015 and forced him to do leg presses a few weeks after sustaining a high ankle sprain. He posted pictures of his swollen ankle to back up his claim.

It only got more serious from there, as Lehner accused teams of giving out benzodiazepines and ambien to employees when they travel. Lehner clarified that the Knights were not one of the teams he was referencing.

He also said the Philadelphia Flyers should fire coach Alain Vigneault and that Lehner had “proof” of wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

