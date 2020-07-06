Robin Lehner unveils his newest Golden Knights-themed pads

Goaltender Robin Lehner’s new white legs pads show two knights in gold armor each holding a sword, and a shield is formed in the middle when the pads are pressed together.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save in the second period during an NHL hockey game with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Robin Lehner definitely subscribes to the “look good, feel good, play good” philosophy of life.

The Golden Knights goaltender unveiled his latest pad setup on social media Monday, as players prepare for the NHL’s possible return after being paused since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lehner’s new white legs pads show two knights in gold armor each holding a sword, and a shield is formed in the middle when the pads are pressed together. The white blocker and white glove feature the Knights’ alternate, red star logo.

Lehner released a video of his newest helmet June 30 featuring a growling panda and two knights in gold armor. It also has comedy and tragedy masks with the #samehere hashtag promoting mental health awareness.

This is the second set of Knights-themed pads and helmet Lehner has worn since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in February.

Lehner debuted a black-and-gold setup to much fanfare March 3 and blanked the New Jersey Devils on 27 saves.

The newest pads provided a glimmer of hope that Lehner could re-sign with the Knights in the offseason after going 3-0 with 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.