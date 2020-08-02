111°F
Golden Knights

Robin Lehner will start Golden Knights’ first round-robin game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2020 - 3:22 pm

Robin Lehner will start the Golden Knights’ first round-robin game Monday against the Dallas Stars, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Lehner will take on the Stars after Marc-Andre Fleury started and won the team’s exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. DeBoer said he wants each goaltender to get two starts before the Knights begin their first playoff series.

Lehner has been fantastic in his brief time in Las Vegas. He was 3-0-0 with a .940 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline.

The pending unrestricted free agent also ranked seventh in the NHL in goals saved above average, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Lehner, 29, has a .934 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average in 10 playoff games. He helped the New York Islanders sweep the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round last postseason. He started all four games and gave up six goals.

The Islanders were swept the following round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

