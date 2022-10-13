Rookie duo lead Knights past Blackhawks in home opener

Golden Knights left wing Paul Cotter and goaltender Logan Thompson turned in strong performances as the team improved to 2-0 this season.

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) attempts to score against Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) receives a pass intended for the Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates for the puck after a failed shot on Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts to score against the Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) anticipates the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) attempts to score against Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) anticipates the puck while the Golden Knights prepare to shoot during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) breaks away with the puck while Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) skates to defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The opening ceremonies begin for the Golden Knights versus the Chicago Blackhawks for the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players hold their sticks high after being introduced versus the Chicago Blackhawks for the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) deflects a shot off his pad by Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou (89) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) is tripped up boy Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) takes control of the puck versus Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Filip Roos (48) is tripped up during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) is a bit shaken up after colliding with a Chicago Blackhawks player during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) deflects a shot off with Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) close and Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) over him during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net after making a save against the Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save while Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) slams Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) knock the puck away from goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the net while Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate after center Paul Cotter (43) scored against the Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) faces off with Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) skates into Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the net while center Jack Eichel (9) attempts to stop during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young Golden Knights fan goofs off with a pom pom during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) collides with Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) while goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Jack Johnson (8) reassess the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Knight Guard celebrate with fans after the Golden Knights won their first regular season home game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts to score on Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) while defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates to guard during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Blue Man Group pumps up the crowd with confetti during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts to score on Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts to a referee’s call during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts to a referee’s call during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights throw their sticks up after winning their first regular season home NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) gets a score past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates his score with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Nicolas Hague (14) as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) looks on during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) upends Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) readies to be crashed into by Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and center Jack Eichel (9) nearby during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) eyes a shot as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks as well during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shorts the puck being stopped by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi (25) and goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks players get into a scuffle during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) catches some air chasing the puck over Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) with other teammates about during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (58) collides with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy argues a late call versus the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates their win over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 with the fans following the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate their win over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 with the fans following the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) is a player of the game after their win over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 with the fans following the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) tosses a large puck to a fan as a player of the game after their win over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 with the fans following the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ sixth home opener was won by two players appearing in their first.

The Knights — in between the usual pageantry that involved a gold carpet arrival for players, the Blue Man Group releasing streamers during TV timeouts and “Jackass” star Steve-O racing two fans in inflatable dragon costumes in the second intermission — couldn’t separate from a scrappy Chicago team Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Rookies Paul Cotter and Logan Thompson were the ones that got the job done.

Cotter scored 8:44 into the second period and Thompson made 26 saves for his second career shutout as the Knights won 1-0 to improve to 2-0 in front of an announced crowd of 18,467. It’s the team’s fourth 2-0 start in six years.

The Blackhawks, who were coming off a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday, fought hard behind a 36-save performance from goaltender Alex Stalock. Cotter’s and Thompson’s heroics ensured Chicago fell to 0-2.

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. New No. 1

So many of the Knights’ hopes are pinned on Thompson, who made his 22nd NHL appearance Tuesday.

He keeps justifying the team’s faith. The 25-year-old got the net for the home opener after stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced in Tuesday’s win in Los Angeles.

He was even better Thursday.

“Overall, I’m really happy with myself,” Thompson said. “I did my job tonight. It’s not every night we’re going to put four goals up. It’s big when you can win games like that, especially early in the season.”

Thompson’s athleticism stood out on several saves he had to make sliding across his crease against Chicago. He was a major part of the Knights’ 2-for-2 performance on the penalty kill, denying all six shots the Blackhawks put on goal on the man advantage.

Thompson even remained unfazed despite taking some hits. He was bumped hard by right wing Colin Blackwell on a drive to the net in the first period and drew a goaltender interference penalty from center Sam Lafferty in the second, but he kept patrolling his crease with confidence.

2. Fedora power

Cotter’s fashion sense turned heads before his play did during the game.

The 22-year-old sported a fedora walking up to T-Mobile Arena, the same look he sported in his NHL debut Nov. 9 last season against Seattle. It brought him luck again.

Cotter’s goal continued his impressive run of form since the start of training camp. He made the opening-night roster for the first time after a strong preseason, cracked the lineup Tuesday and earned a promotion to the third line against Chicago.

Then, midway through the game, Cotter got a 2-on-1 with left wing Reilly Smith after leaving the penalty box when his hooking minor expired. He looked multiple times at Smith to see if he could feather a pass across before ripping a no-look shot past Stalock.

“It is cool. I’m just happy the first one is out of the way,” Cotter said. “Normally that takes awhile for a lot of people. The monkey is off my back, and I’m good.”

The goal was Cotter’s third in eight NHL games. If his outfit didn’t make him stand out enough, his hot streak certainly should.

3. Lineup changes

Two Knights made their season debuts against Chicago.

Left wing William Carrier took his normal spot on the fourth line after missing most of camp with a mid-body injury he suffered in the first preseason game. Right wing Michael Amadio was a healthy scratch as a result, with Cotter moving up to take his place.

Carrier finished with two shots on goal in 9:52 of ice time.

Defenseman Nic Hague also jumped in the lineup two days after re-joining the Knights. Hague signed a three-year extension Monday and hopped on a late-night flight to meet the team in Los Angeles the same day.

He didn’t get much practice time to learn coach Bruce Cassidy’s new defensive system, but he reviewed video clips from assistant coach John Stevens and picked his teammates’ brains while he was away to stay up to speed.

The 23-year-old’s return made defenseman Ben Hutton a healthy scratch. Hague had two shots on goal and was a plus-1 in his first game.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.