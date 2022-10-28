Rookie posts shutout as Knights win third straight
The Golden Knights cruised to victory Friday thanks to a strong performance from their goaltender and four goals from four different players.
Logan Thompson wasn’t having it.
The Golden Knights goaltender was bumped by Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano having already secured the puck in the second period of Friday’s matinee matchup. Thompson didn’t like it. So he took matters into his own hands.
The 25-year-old rookie rose to his feet and delivered a two-arm shove that knocked Vatrano to the ice in front of the announced crowd of 18,036 at T-Mobile Arena.
It wasn’t exactly a play out of a goaltending clinic. But it was a great representation of Thompson’s competitive fire, which keeps pushing him to success no matter what obstacle is in his way.
The latest example? His second shutout, a 29-save effort in a 4-0 win against the Ducks that improved the Knights’ record to 7-2.
“He’s been awesome,” said left wing Reilly Smith, who scored his 100th goal with the team as part of the victory. “He’s just picking up more and more confidence every game. It’s great to see.”
Thompson made it to the NHL the hard way. He was undrafted, spent a year in Canadian college hockey and had to fight for every opportunity. He seemed to be enjoying the moment Friday, from showing off every glove save to talking trash with Ducks center Trevor Zegras after the whistle.
He’s playing well, too. Thompson became the first goaltender to get two shutouts this season. His .943 save percentage ranks fifth in the NHL. He held the Ducks off the board while Smith and centers William Karlsson, Nicolas Roy and Chandler Stephenson scored.
The shutout means the Knights are allowing the fewest goals per game (1.78) in the NHL this season. They’ve given up two or fewer six times, and never more than three. That’s a credit to their goaltending, but Thompson deferred credit.
“Our team defense, as a forward group and a D corps, it’s been perfect all year,” Thompson said. “The whole team’s bought into (coach Bruce) Cassidy’s system. It’s been great.”
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Karlsson shines
Maybe trimming his long locks this summer was exactly what Karlsson needed to get his game going.
Whatever the reason, the 29-year-old is making good on his preseason goal to “just be better than last year.” Karlsson has four goals and three assists the Knights’ first nine games after recording two points Friday. He didn’t score his fourth goal until Jan. 4 last season, in part due to a broken foot that caused him to miss more than a month.
His goal against the Ducks, who drafted him in the second round in 2011, was a thing of beauty as well. Linemate Jonathan Marchessault fired a hard slap shot from the right point. Karlsson got his stick on the puck in the slot, deflecting it below goaltender John Gibson’s glove.
“Last year, I wasn’t happy with my performance,” Karlsson said. “I wanted to go out and prove to myself that I could be a good hockey player.”
2. Stephenson stays hot
Knights captain Mark Stone said Thursday he’s been asking left wing Chandler Stephenson to shoot more. His linemate seems to be listening.
Stephenson’s goal Friday was his fourth in the last five games. It also extended his point streak to five straight, matching the longest run of his career.
Stephenson, 28, broke out as the Knights’ second-leading scorer last season with 64 points in 79 games. He hasn’t slowed down, with four goals and four assists to his name already.
3. Tough luck Ducks
Coming into T-Mobile Arena was always going to be a tough ask for Anaheim.
The Ducks entered Friday last in NHL in points, 31st in goals per game, 31st in goals allowed per game, 29th on the power play and 30th on the penalty kill. Their starting goaltender, Gibson, began the day with five more losses against the Knights than anyone else.
The resulting blowout thus wasn’t a surprise, but it still had to be tough for the Ducks to take. The Knights seemingly always have their number. Anaheim has won only four of the 25 meetings between the teams.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.