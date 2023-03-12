67°F
Rookies help Golden Knights to victory at St. Louis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2023 - 11:43 am
 
Updated March 12, 2023 - 6:39 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) chases after a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera and Brayden McNabb watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev reach for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) reaches for a puck between Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) is checked by St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) and Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel keeps a puck out of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) and Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, right, is congratulated by Marco Scandella after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first NHL goal when a puck deflected off his head, and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

Knights goaltender Jiri Patera earned the win in his NHL debut. He was the fifth goalie to start for the team, a franchise record. The Knights, who won their third straight, also got goals from center William Karlsson, left wing Jonathan Marchessault, right wing Michael Amadio and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Left wing Jakub Vrana and right wings Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

