Rookies help Golden Knights to victory at St. Louis
The Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Enterprise Center after getting contributions of rookies Pavel Dorofeyev and Jiri Patera.
Rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first NHL goal when a puck deflected off his head, and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Sunday.
Knights goaltender Jiri Patera earned the win in his NHL debut. He was the fifth goalie to start for the team, a franchise record. The Knights, who won their third straight, also got goals from center William Karlsson, left wing Jonathan Marchessault, right wing Michael Amadio and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
Left wing Jakub Vrana and right wings Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
