Roommates and top Knights prospects have a season to remember

Two of the Golden Knights top prospects, Brendan Brisson and Lukas, leaned on each other on and off the ice while playing this season for the Silver Knights.

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson (24) defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) watch the puck during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier lunges to block a shot by the Tuscon Roadrunners during an AHL hockey game at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier looks to pass during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier skates with the puck during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier watches the puck during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier watches the face-off during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson prepares for a face-off during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6), forward Brendan Brisson, center, and defenseman Brandon Hickey, right, celebrate after Korczak scored a goal assisted by Brisson during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson reaches for the puck during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson shoots during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brendan Brisson was half right.

The Golden Knights’ 2020 first-round pick was confident his roommate, defense prospect Lukas Cormier, wouldn’t admit to how they divide the cooking in their household. That Cormier would insist it’s an even split, even though Brisson claims “it’s definitely not” based on the work he puts in.

“I’m like his billet dad,” Brisson said, referring to the families players live with in junior hockey. “Literally making food, going to the grocery store.”

Cormier did indeed say they both contribute in the kitchen when asked. But he conceded “probably more him than me” after a brief pause. He was even willing to rate Brisson’s signature turkey rice bowl a five out of five.

Navigating those kitchen duties — however they carved it up — is just one challenge the pair tackled their first full season of professional hockey. Brisson and Cormier are two of the Silver Knights’ most promising players, and their living situation has given them a unique bond.

“We’re going through it together,” Brisson said. “It’s nice to have someone close to you that you can talk about the same situation whenever you want.”

Odd couple

Cormier wasn’t Brisson’s first option as a potential roommate. Or second.

Brisson, 21, was supposed to live with defenseman Dylan Coghlan before Coghlan was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in July. Then Brisson was going to room with goaltender Isaiah Saville, but Saville was sent to the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates to start the season.

So, Brisson reached out to Cormier. The pair were both part of the Knights’ 2020 draft class, yet didn’t meet in person for the first time until the team’s July development camp. The two — and neighbor Kaedan Korczak — soon started hanging out all the time. Cormier, 21, even joined Brisson’s family for Christmas.

“We’re always together,” Brisson said. “We’re really close.”

The two have become tight despite being an fascinating odd couple. Brisson is a confident collegiate standout with a wicked one-timer from the right circle. Cormier is a soft-spoken junior hockey star with fiendish skills from the point.

As a pair, they click. Brisson admitted some of the only times they’re not together is when he’s playing video games.

Otherwise, they’re at the pool, watching movies or grabbing food. It’s Cormier’s job to do the dishes when they don’t order in or go to a restaurant and Brisson cooks.

How often that happens isn’t the only source of disagreement between the pair. Brisson thought he was the messier roommate, but cleans more to make up for it. Cormier wasn’t sure if that was the case.

“I don’t know, actually,” Cormier said. “My room’s pretty messy right now.”

First-year adjustments

Brisson and Cormier’s off-ice friendship helped them navigate their first year in pro hockey.

Brisson, who has 15 goals and 34 points in 56 games, experienced more ups and downs. He missed more than three weeks early in the season because of what he called a “lower-body” surgery. He sat out an additional four games in February with an illness. He’s seemed to find his stride since.

Brisson has eight goals and 15 points in 18 games after returning Feb. 26. He attributes the hot stretch to shooting more, playing with more confidence and picking up chemistry with linemate Gemel Smith.

“I think I’ve taken a big step from last year,” Brisson said. “I like my game.”

Coach Manny Viveiros believes what’s clicked for Brisson is the increased pace with which he’s been able to play. Brisson has always had good vision, strong passing ability and a great shot. He just can’t slow the game down to show that off. The way to make those attributes shine as a professional is to increase the tempo and still execute at a high level.

Golden Knights rookie left wing Pavel Dorofeyev went through the same process, Viveiros said. It’s a common lesson for young players. As are some of the others Brisson is learning, like the importance of interior ice in the offensive zone and attention to detail in the defensive zone.

Those messages have started to sink in the last six weeks. Brisson is playing faster and with more urgency, and it’s leading to better results.

“He’s really worked on it,” Viveiros said. “You look at VGK, that’s how they play. … (Their forwards) don’t wait for the play to happen. They go make the play happen.”

Natural instinct

Cormier’s adjustment has been different.

The 2020 third-round pick’s offensive gifts needed little refinement. He was the first back-to-back winner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s defenseman of the year award — putting up 135 points in 101 games those seasons — for a reason.

He’s kept producing as a pro. Cormier’s 35 points in 62 games lead the Silver Knights’ blue line and rank fourth among American Hockey League rookie defenseman. His 10 goals are tied for the second most.

“Offensive part of his game, there’s not a whole lot more you need to fine-tune,” Viveiros said. “It’s a natural instinct.”

What the Silver Knights are trying to work with Cormier on is his in-zone defending. He’s the smallest AHL or NHL defenseman in the organization at a listed 184 pounds. That doesn’t mean he can’t compete with the larger, stronger forwards he faces every night. It’s just a matter of learning to use his tools to fight for pucks in the corners or along the boards.

“He has that skill set and that speed and the quickness of his feet to be able to win those battles a lot quicker,” Viveiros said. “And that’s going to come.”

Cormier admitted professional hockey was different at first. He’s learning to adapt, and it’s normal for that to take time for defense prospects. Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud played 101 and 109 AHL games, respectively, before becoming regulars with the Golden Knights.

“At the end, it’s just the same hockey game,” Cormier said. “I just try to play my game, improve in every aspect of it.”

Growing side-by-side

One thing unites Brisson and Cormier besides their housing situation. They both want to get better.

“They’re sponges,” Viveiros said. “You’ll present something with them and they’ll ask questions.”

That’s helped the two of them get as far as they already have in their hockey careers. They want to one day take the next step as well. To reach the NHL.

“It’s where I want to be,” said Brisson, who estimated he has attended 15 to 20 games at T-Mobile Arena this season.

For now, the focus is on finishing their first year in the AHL. It’s been a disappointing season for the Silver Knights, who will miss the playoffs for the first time. Yet it’s also featured plenty of growth for players like Brisson and Cormier.

Even if they never agree on who’s head chef at home.

