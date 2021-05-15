RTC relaunches Golden Knights Express for playoffs

Fans looking to catch a ride to Golden Knights games can take one of four RTC routes designed specifically to transport riders back and forth to games.

Elena Leger, middle, waits in line to board an RTC bus to Toshiba Plaza to watch the Vegas Golden Knights season opener against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Elena Leger, right, boards an RTC bus on East Tropicana Avenue to watch the Vegas Golden Knights season opener in Toshiba Plaza against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights Express is back just in time for the playoffs.

RTC buses designed specifically to transport riders to games will again run during home playoffs games.

All routes require an exact cash fare of $2 each way and will drop off/pick up riders where Frank Sinatra Dr. connects with an access road north of the Excalibur parking garages. Each route will depart the arena 20 minutes and 30 minutes after the games end.

Route 605: Summerlin Golden Knights Express

Park-and-ride location: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard.

Departure times before puck drop:

• 1 hour and 35 minutes

• 1 hour and 15 minutes

Length of ride: 35 minutes

— Route 606: Henderson Golden Knights Express

Park-and-ride location: Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

Departure times before puck drop:

• 1 hour and 35 minutes

• 1 hour and 15 minutes

Length of ride: 30 minutes

Additional stop: PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Road

Departure times before puck drop:

• 1 hour and 25 minutes

• 1 hour and 5 minutes

Length of ride: 20 minutes

— Route 607: Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express

Park-and-ride location: Santa Fe Station, 4949 North Rancho Road.

Departure times before puck drop:

• 1 hour and 45 minutes

• 1 hour and 25 minutes

Length of ride: 35 minutes

— Route 608: Southwest Golden Knights Express

Park-and-ride location: Sierra Gold, 6515 S Jones Blvd.

Departure times before puck drop:

• 1 hour and 35 minutes

• 1 hour and 15 minutes

Length of ride: 20 minutes

