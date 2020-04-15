Ryan Reaves’ brewing company to donate to coronavirus relief

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves’ brewing company will donate profits from merchandise for the next four weeks to local groups fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Coates, left, and Vegas Golden Knights hockey player Ryan Reaves, co-founders of 7Five Brewing Co., are shown during a launch party for their Training Day beer at Hyde nightclub in the Bellagio hotel-casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves announced his brewing company will donate profits to various groups fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas.

Reaves said all profits from 7Five Brewing Co. merchandise sold online for the next four weeks will go to charity, and the company also will match the donation. This week’s donation will be made to University Medical Center.

“I know right now it’s not easy for a lot of people in the city I call home. I know a lot of people are struggling,” Reaves said in a video on his Instagram account. “Community is more important than ever, and that’s why 7Five Brewing Co. is willing to help out a little bit with people that are struggling and people that are helping on the front lines.”

Other groups that will benefit from Reaves’ generosity are Nevada Community Foundation, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley and Three Square food bank.

To purchase merchandise and make a donation, visit 7FiveBrewing.com.

