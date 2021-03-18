Ryan Reaves ends drought with goal in victory over Sharks

Ryan Reaves hadn’t scored since March 3, 2020, until he found the net in the third period to give the Golden Knights their first lead in a win over the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) looks to s hot by Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates a goal with teammates over the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is down on the ice from a hit by San Jose Sharks center Fredrik Handemark (37) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) checks San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) hard near the bench during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets over the top of San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) as the puck trickles in during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) keeps his position as San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) tumbles between him and the net during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) is hugged in celebration by center William Karlsson (71) after a score over San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) takes a punch to the eye from San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) as they fight during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) looks to get the puck into the net past San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) is celebrated by teammates for. Goal over the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. From left they are left wing Tomas Nosek (92), Martinez, right wing Reilly Smith (19) and left wing William Carrier (28). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes another save versus the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It looked as if Ryan Reaves had finally broken through in the second period Wednesday.

The Golden Knights grinder had scored after going 26 games without a goal. He skated all the way to the other end of the ice to get a congratulatory fist bump and head butt from goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Reaves’ goal was taken off the board because of goaltender interference, and he was stuck with a zero in the goals column again. Until the third period.

Reaves scored again, for real this time, with 7:33 remaining to give the Knights their first lead in a wild 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. He still got his fist bump and head butt from Fleury. And he left the ice with a huge weight off his back.

“It’s been a long time since last season,” Reaves said. “I’ve struggled a little bit this year. I haven’t been playing my best hockey. I’ve been trying to dig my way out of the hole and help the team. A lot of guys on this team, players and coaches, have helped me dig myself out today.”

Reaves’ last goal was March 3, 2020, against New Jersey, also the Knights’ final home game before the coronavirus pandemic.

His line wasn’t producing to start this season and struggled to possess the puck like they normally did. Reaves entered Wednesday minus-6 at five-on-five.

The Sharks’ game was a different story. Reaves, left wing William Carrier and center Tomas Nosek forechecked well all night. Carrier had a game-high six hits, and Reaves added five.

The breakthrough moment came after Nosek won a faceoff and later set up for a one-timer in the middle of the blue line. Reaves was in the slot and tipped the puck past goaltender Devan Dubnyk.

Finally getting on the board was a sweet feeling. Doing it against the Knights’ long-standing rival was even sweeter.

“Anytime you do anything against the Sharks, it’s fun,” Reaves said. “It’s no secret I hate every one of them over there. So anytime I can do anything like that, it’s a good time.”

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Martinez’s block party

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored the game-winning goal, but he also had a huge game on the defensive end.

Martinez blocked a game-high five shots, four of them in the final 59 seconds. He ranks second in the NHL with 86, seven behind league-leader Adam Larsson of Edmonton.

Martinez said he first started blocking shots because it was a way to get in the lineup as a young player. He credited his equipment managers throughout his career for providing him extra padding to cushion the blows.

“He’s got the guts,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “That’s what makes him a great player — his willingness to win.”

2. 2017 draft class comes through

Two of the Knights’ first four draft picks played a huge role in Wednesday’s comeback.

Center Cody Glass, the sixth overall pick in 2017, scored a power-play goal 6:43 into the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. Defenseman Nic Hague, the 34th pick in 2017, tied the game 3:20 later with a one-timer from the point.

Their work didn’t go unnoticed by teammates. Center William Karlsson wrapped Glass in a huge embrace at center ice after the game.

“As young guys, we’re trying to contribute any way we can,” Hague said. “I was really happy to see Cody bang that one in. To be able to help out in a big comeback win like that, it’s a lot of fun. Hopefully we can keep doing things like that.”

3. Power play comes through

The Knights scored two power-play goals, the third game this season they had more than one.

They did so despite fielding some unusual personnel. Nosek and Carrier were on the ice for the Knights’ final power play in the third period with left wing Jonathan Marchessault in the penalty box for fighting.

Nosek provided the game-winning assist on Martinez’s goal.

“Those guys stepped in and did a great job on the power play,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’m sure they’re going to be knocking on my door for another opportunity.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.