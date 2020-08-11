103°F
Ryan Reaves expands in NHL video on reasons for kneeling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 12:05 pm
 

The NHL produced a video in which Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves further explained his decision to kneel during the American and Canadian national anthems before a recent round-robin game.

Reaves, teammate Robin Lehner and Dallas Stars players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson took a knee before their Aug. 3 game in Edmonton, Alberta, to protest racial injustice.

“I’ve tried to preach to my kids it doesn’t matter your race, your sexual orientation, where you come from, what you do,” Reaves said in the video. “That doesn’t matter. Everybody should be treated equally. The world has too much discrimination, too much hate, and I think I want to be somebody on the front lines to help stop that.”

The video also showed Reaves and his teammates behind the scenes as well as on the ice, with some clips of the news conference with Reaves and Lehner after the game against Dallas.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

