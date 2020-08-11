Ryan Reaves expands in NHL video on reasons for kneeling

The NHL produced a video that focused on Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves’ decision to kneel with three other players before a round-robin game Aug. 3.

In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter during the national anthem prior to an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta. Reaves, Lehner, Seguin and Dickinson became the first NHL players to kneel during the U.S. and Canadian anthems before a game they played in. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL produced a video in which Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves further explained his decision to kneel during the American and Canadian national anthems before a recent round-robin game.

Reaves, teammate Robin Lehner and Dallas Stars players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson took a knee before their Aug. 3 game in Edmonton, Alberta, to protest racial injustice.

“I’ve tried to preach to my kids it doesn’t matter your race, your sexual orientation, where you come from, what you do,” Reaves said in the video. “That doesn’t matter. Everybody should be treated equally. The world has too much discrimination, too much hate, and I think I want to be somebody on the front lines to help stop that.”

The video also showed Reaves and his teammates behind the scenes as well as on the ice, with some clips of the news conference with Reaves and Lehner after the game against Dallas.

