Ryan Reaves might be available for Golden Knights in Game 7

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was on the ice for morning skate Friday after he was placed on the NHLs list of COVID protocol-related absences on Thursday.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates by handwritten signs from fans during the warm ups of an NHL season-opening game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forward Ryan Reaves might be available for the Golden Knights in Game 7 on Friday night against Minnesota.

Reaves was on the ice for morning skate at City National Arena after he was placed on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences on Thursday.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Friday morning the team is still awaiting test results to determine whether Reaves had a false positive result for COVID-19.

“When the tests came back positive, obviously that’s your hope,” DeBoer said. “We’re still waiting on some subsequent results. The process to confirm a positive, or unconfirm a positive that it’s a negative, is multiple tests one way or the other. We’re still waiting on some of that.”

Defenseman Brayden McNabb entered the COVID protocols Wednesday and did not play in Game 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.