Ryan Reaves speaks out against racism on Golden Knights podcast

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves shared his experiences with racism during a powerful appearance on the team’s podcast Thursday.

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights Ryan Reaves speaks to the media prior to the Golden Knights charity golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves shared his experiences with racism during a powerful appearance on the team’s podcast Thursday.

Reaves, whose father is African American, was a guest on the “Sheriff, Lawless and Some Guy Named Dave” podcast and said he has decided to speak out after contemplating the past five or six days whether to post his thoughts on the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“Respect to all the players that are doing that, and I got nothing wrong with that. I would like to use my voice a little bit more,” Reaves said. “As crazy as the world’s going right now, me being in the Vegas community, I don’t want Vegas to turn into what some of these other cities are turning into. I love this city, and I love this community. I hope these protests are peaceful and actually have some kind of resolution to them. How that happens, I don’t exactly know yet. But I would definitely like to be involved in those talks.”

Reaves said he hopes to become involved with the Hockey Diversity Alliance that was co-founded Monday by his on-ice rival Evander Kane.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Reaves said. “There’s people dying, there’s communities being ripped apart, and for what? Because my skin’s different than yours?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.