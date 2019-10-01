San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane suspended 3 games

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended three games by the NHL on Tuesday for the physical abuse of an official. Kane’s actions came Sunday in a preseason game against the Golden Knights.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended three games without pay for the physical abuse of an official during Sunday’s preseason game against the Golden Knights, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Evander Kane of the @SanJoseSharks has been suspended three games under Rule 40.4. https://t.co/QjwA8pvnff pic.twitter.com/WhfnPVJmKd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 1, 2019

The punishment means Kane will miss Wednesday and Friday’s meetings with the Knights. It was not immediately clear if Kane will appeal the decision. He has 48 hours to provide written notice to the league if he wishes to do so.

Kane will forfeit $112,903.23 if the suspension stands.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.