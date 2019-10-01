64°F
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane suspended 3 games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2019 - 9:58 am
 

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended three games without pay for the physical abuse of an official during Sunday’s preseason game against the Golden Knights, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The punishment means Kane will miss Wednesday and Friday’s meetings with the Knights. It was not immediately clear if Kane will appeal the decision. He has 48 hours to provide written notice to the league if he wishes to do so.

Kane will forfeit $112,903.23 if the suspension stands.

