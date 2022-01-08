San Jose Sharks to end relationship with Evander Kane

Evander Kane has been a foil for the Golden Knights during their rivalry with the San Jose Sharks. He has 60 penalty minutes in their 12 playoff meetings.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) poke checks the puck away from San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Evander Kane will soon no longer be a San Jose Shark.

The team placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday with the intent to terminate his contract. The Sharks said the forward breached his deal and was in violation of the American Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

Kane was suspended 21 games by the NHL in October for “an established violation of and lack of compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

Kane’s contract being terminated means he will forfeit $22,885,000, according to the website CapFriendly. His cap hit for the remainder of this season and the next three will also come off the books.

Kane had 166 points in 212 games with the Sharks but has frequently been the target of NHL investigations. The league looked into allegations by his wife, Deanna, that he gambled on games this offseason but “found no evidence” to support those claims. The NHL also investigated allegations of domestic abuse made by Deanna and found those “could not be substantiated.”

The Golden Knights do not play San Jose until March 1. Kane has been a foil for the Knights during their rivalry with the Sharks. He has 60 penalty minutes in their 12 playoff meetings.

