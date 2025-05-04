Schedule released for Knights-Oilers series; Game 1, 2 times set

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, the league announced Saturday.

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) advances the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) moves in during the second period in their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) battle for position during the second period in their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second-round series between the Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers will start Tuesday, the league announced Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. for Games 1 and 2, which will be at T-Mobile Arena. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

The series shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, for Game 3 on Saturday, followed by Game 4 on May 12.

Times and TV information for those games have yet to be determined.

The series runs every other day, meaning should there be a Game 5, it will take place back at T-Mobile Arena on May 14.

Game 6 will be on May 16 and Game 7 on May 18, if necessary.

This is the second time in three seasons the Knights and Oilers are meeting in the second round. The Knights won in six games, also with home-ice advantage, on their way to winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Full schedule below:

Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, TBD

Game 4: May 12, TBD

*Game 5: May 14, TBD

*Game 6: May 16, TBD

*Game 7: May 18, TBD

*if necessary

