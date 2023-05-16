Schedule, TV info for Golden Knights-Stars playoff series
The Golden Knights will play Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at 5:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Here is the series schedule.
The Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars will begin Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
The teams will play every other day in the seven-game series. The Knights will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and the Stars will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at American Airlines Center.
The games will air on KTNV-13 and ESPN. They also will be available on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).
The full series schedule:
Game 1 — 5:30 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)
Game 2 — Noon Sunday, T-Mobile Arena (KTNV-13)
Game 3 — 5 p.m. May 23, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. May 25, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 5* — 5 p.m. May 27, T-Mobile Arena (KTNV-13)
Game 6* — 5 p.m. May 29, American Airlines Center (ESPN)
Game 7* — 6 p.m. May 31, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)
* If necessary
