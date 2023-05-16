88°F
Golden Knights

Schedule, TV info for Golden Knights-Stars playoff series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 8:05 pm
 
The Golden Knights line up to congratulate goaltender Adin Hill (33) after they won Game 5 of a ...
The Golden Knights line up to congratulate goaltender Adin Hill (33) after they won Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars will begin Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The teams will play every other day in the seven-game series. The Knights will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and the Stars will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at American Airlines Center.

The games will air on KTNV-13 and ESPN. They also will be available on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

The full series schedule:

Game 1 — 5:30 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)

Game 2 — Noon Sunday, T-Mobile Arena (KTNV-13)

Game 3 — 5 p.m. May 23, American Airlines Center (ESPN)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. May 25, American Airlines Center (ESPN)

Game 5* — 5 p.m. May 27, T-Mobile Arena (KTNV-13)

Game 6* — 5 p.m. May 29, American Airlines Center (ESPN)

Game 7* — 6 p.m. May 31, T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)

* If necessary

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

