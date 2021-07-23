Schedules show Las Vegas ready for prime time sports

Sports will overrun Las Vegas when the Golden Knights and Raiders play on the same day twice in the upcoming months and the city hosts two All-Star games during the same weekend.

Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A view of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you still don’t think Las Vegas is a sports town, think again.

With the NHL announcing its schedule Thursday, it was revealed that the Knights and the Raiders will play on the same day twice in the upcoming months. Plus, all eyes will be on Las Vegas when the city hosts two All-Star games during the same weekend.

T-Mobile Arena will welcome the best in hockey for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4-5, while the NFL’s best will gather at Allegiant Stadium for the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6.

The overlapping hockey and football seasons mean multiple weekends where both the Raiders and Golden Knights are in town at the same time.

The Knights and Raiders will play in Las Vegas on the same day twice: Oct. 24 and Dec. 5. In October, Las Vegas will also see thousands of music lovers flock to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for EDC from Oct. 22-24.

In back-to-back weekends in November, the Raiders and Knights will play at home on Saturday and Sunday: Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21.

Back-to-back games for Vegas’ teams also occur on Jan. 8-9.

Las Vegas also is set to host the NFL draft from April 28-30 and is a contender to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.