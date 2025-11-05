Schmid’s shutout propels Knights to home win over Red Wings

Goaltender Akira Schmid had a 24-save shutout and the Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) and Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) passes the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) scores a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) passes the puck under pressure from Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) talks with right wing Mitch Marner (93) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during a break in play in the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A member of the Vegas Vivas cheers after the Golden Knights scored against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) tries to get the puck in against Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) and defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) eye the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) skates with the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Mason Appleton (22) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) blocks the puck against Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights drumbots are seen before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Detroit Red Wings left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) pushes Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) to the glass during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev, out of frame, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks to stop the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Akira Schmid continues to find ways to win.

The Golden Knights goaltender made 24 saves for his second career shutout, and his team put together a strong defensive effort in a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

It was Schmid’s first shutout since Feb. 25, 2023, when he stopped all 23 shots he faced against the Philadelphia Flyers as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

Schmid, pushed into the No. 1 role with the Knights with Adin Hill week to week with a lower-body injury, improved to 6-1-0 this season.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored his team’s lone goal in the win. The Knights (7-2-3) bounced back after losing 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Goaltender John Gibson made 32 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-0), who lost for the second time in six games.

Gibson, 32, entered Tuesday’s game 6-18-5 all-time against the Knights.

The longtime Anaheim Duck was traded to the Red Wings in June, but his luck at T-Mobile Arena was no better in a different sweater.

The Knights peppered Gibson from all angles Tuesday. His rebound control was tested from the start and proved shaky at times.

Barbashev broke through with 6:15 remaining in the second period, pouncing on a rebound from a slot shot from left wing Brandon Saad.

Schmid didn’t see as much traffic as Gibson. Shots were 23-14 in favor of the Knights through two periods and 33-24 for the game. Still, the netminder was solid in his first start in a week.

The Knights almost extended their lead to 2-0 in the third period. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon shot the puck into the net, but the goal was wiped off the board upon review because left wing Brett Howden was offside.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, the longest absence of his NHL career. Hanifin played 21:52 in the victory.

Center Colton Sissons also returned after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Sissons played 8:32.

Howden, who filled in at fourth-line center when Sissons was hurt, moved up to the top line with Barbashev and center Jack Eichel to start the game. He was moved to center William Karlsson’s line with Saad halfway through, while right wing Reilly Smith was elevated to the first line.

Saad had a team-high six shots on goal in the win. His assist was his second point of the season.

The Knights’ six-game homestand continues Thursday with a rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning. They lost 2-1 in overtime to the Lightning on the road Oct. 26 in goaltender Carl Lindbom’s NHL debut.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.