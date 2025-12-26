Season of adversity has Knights in strong spot at Christmas break

The Golden Knights are fifth place in the NHL, despite a number of significant injuries, heading into the Christmas break.

Where are they now? Checking on former Golden Knights in new homes

ECHL players, Knights affiliate on verge of a strike as CBA talks reach an impasse

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates around to score past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is showered in ice as he defends the net against the Utah Mammoth during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Think of how this season has gone for the Golden Knights.

The first thought wouldn’t be that this is a first-place team, nor a top-five team in the NHL.

But the Knights can enjoy the mandatory Christmas break exactly given that’s exactly where they’re at — first place in the Pacific Division and a top-five hold, via points percentage, in the league’s standings.

Given how things have gone through 35 games, the Knights have overachieved.

It starts with a league-leading 10 losses in overtime or a shootout.

Injuries in key areas, like losing their captain for a month. Even with Mark Stone back, the Knights are still without center William Karlsson and No. 1 goaltender Adin Hill.

Now they’re down top defenseman Shea Theodore for the immediate future.

Yet, the Knights are 17-8-10 while playing a league-low 35 games.

“I like our commitment to playing the right way,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think we’re getting closer to (playing a full) 60 minutes.”

Knights injury updates

Cassidy said he thinks the three players — all deemed week to week — will be back before the NHL breaks for the Winter Olympics in Milan in February.

The chances of Hill making Team Canada are slim given he’s been out since Oct. 20 with a lower-body injury. Hill was the backup to Jordan Binnington for Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Karlsson is a more intriguing case for Sweden. A refreshed, healthy Karlsson with his two-way ability would be a boost for a team that has plenty of shutdown players.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since Nov. 8.

Theodore is the latest add to the injury report with an upper-body ailment that will also sideline him week to week.

Theodore, who suffered a wrist injury after playing one period in the 4 Nations for Canada, has put himself in the conversation for Canada. He had 15 points in 17 games before getting hurt.

Cassidy doesn’t think Theodore will miss enough time to keep him from playing in Italy.

The same goes for top center Jack Eichel, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. Eichel was one of the first six named for Team USA. There’s no fear he’ll miss extended time.

Rough stretch coming up

The Knights are locked in a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific Division, but they have two games in hand on the Anaheim Ducks and three on the Edmonton Oilers.

The team is sitting 13th in the league at 3.11 goals per game while being a top-10 scoring defense at 2.86 goals against.

The Knights’ resiliency has been tested. They’re 2-7-7 when trailing after two periods. When tied after 40 minutes, they’re 5-1-3.

And that’ll be tested coming out of the break with games against the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators to end the homestand before the calendar year turns.

“I think our guys don’t like to lose,” Cassidy said. “For a coach, and for them, I’d hope at some point they’d extend the lead. Some of it is self-inflicted, some is the other team plays better than us. That’s what we’re trying to correct so we can play with a little lead more often, but that’s kind of the way it’s been working so far.

“Earlier in the year, we were scoring more. Less now so the games are tighter. Hopefully we get a little more scoring so we can breathe a little.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Avalanche at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG-FM (94.7), KKGK-AM (1340)