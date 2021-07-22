100°F
Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken’s first game to come against Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2021 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2021 - 6:08 pm
Fans stream by a VGK logo on Las Vegas Blvd. before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Confe ...
Fans stream by a VGK logo on Las Vegas Blvd. before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NHL’s 32nd franchise will begin its inaugural season against the 31st.

The Seattle Kraken’s first game will be against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 12, ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the expansion draft broadcast Wednesday. The matchup will pit the league’s two newest teams, both of which had the same rules when they entered the league. The Knights used a successful expansion draft to win the Pacific Division and reach the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL’s full regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday. The Knights and Kraken are expected to meet four or five times as division opponents.

Seattle’s home opener will be Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

