Senators punished for role in invalidated Knights-Ducks trade

The Ottawa Senators were punished Wednesday by the NHL for their role in the invalidated Evgenii Dadonov trade between with the Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks.

St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours, right, and Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov, left, skate for control of the puck during the first period a NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov warms up before a preseason NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The NHL has laid the blame for the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the feet of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators will forfeit a first-round draft pick for their role in the invalidated transaction in March 2022, the league announced Wednesday. The team will lose its pick in 2024, 2025 or 2026. Ottawa will decide which pick it will lose after each year’s draft lottery.

The decision places the blame on the Senators for a messy situation around the 2022 trade deadline that saw the Knights attempt to move Dadonov to the Ducks, only to have the transaction rescinded because of a 10-team no-trade clause in the player’s contract.

Owner Bill Foley said in May 2022 his club was “misinformed” about Dadonov’s deal when it first acquired him from the Senators in July 2021. The NHL’s actions back that up.

“We appreciate the league’s diligence on this matter and respect the decision,” the Knights said in a statement, while also declining further comment.

The issue began with a three-year, $15 million contract Dadonov signed with the Senators on Oct. 15, 2020. It gave him the ability to block a trade to 10 teams of his choosing.

The Knights were not informed of that aspect of the deal when completing their trade call with Ottawa to acquire Dadonov on July 28, 2021. Neither was the NHL.

The Knights, believing they could move Dadonov as they saw fit, then tried to trade him again before the deadline in March to gain salary-cap flexibility. The NHL, once informed of Dadonov’s protection in his contract and the fact that Anaheim was on his list, stopped the move from happening.

Dadonov finished the rest of the season with the Knights before being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens on June 16, 2022. He was traded again at last year’s deadline to the Dallas Stars, where he helped the team make a run to the Western Conference Final. Dadonov signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal to remain in Dallas this offseason.

The Senators’ punishment is severe.

The NHL’s decision Wednesday marks only the second time it has penalized a team with the loss of a first-round pick, according to the website CapFriendly. It stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2021 first-round pick for violating the league’s combine testing policy.

