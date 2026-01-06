Seventh Golden Knights player named to Winter Olympics team

Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl will make his first Olympic appearance for Czechia in Italy in February, becoming the seventh Knight to make an Olympic roster.

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck as New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl got good news before Tuesday’s game at Winnipeg.

Hertl has been added to the Czechia roster for next month’s Winter Olympics in Italy, becoming the seventh Knights player named to an Olympic roster.

This will be Hertl’s first Olympic appearance.

His immediate focus will be helping to break the Knights out of a slump when they play the Jets at 5 p.m. They have lost five straight and eight of nine.

“We’ve been uneven of late,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday after the morning skate. “We’ve had different reasons for that. In some close games, we haven’t been able to make the right play at the right time to swing the game in our favor. There’s been a lot of those games where we just haven’t played winning hockey when we’ve needed to.”

Hertl could be a key to help turn things around.

He is fourth on the team with 30 points and second with 15 goals, but he has not scored a goal and has two assists during the losing streak.

Hertl is ninth in the NHL among skaters who have taken at least 500 faceoffs with a win percentage of 57.2 percent.

The Prague native now will take those skills to the Olympics. He also has represented his country four times at World Championships and three times at World Junior Championships. Hertl helped Czechia win bronze at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Czechia will open Olympic play Feb. 12 against Canada, which includes Knights standouts Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore.

