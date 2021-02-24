Sharks cancel practice ahead of game against Golden Knights
The San Jose Sharks canceled their practice Wednesday, a day before they are scheduled to host the Golden Knights. No explanation was given for the practice being called off.
No explanation was given for the practice being called off, and the team is expected to release a statement with more details.
The Knights are scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. at City National Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
