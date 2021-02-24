63°F
Golden Knights

Sharks cancel practice ahead of game against Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 9:56 am
 
Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks defensem ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The San Jose Sharks canceled their practice Wednesday, a day before they are scheduled to host the Golden Knights.

No explanation was given for the practice being called off, and the team is expected to release a statement with more details.

It is not clear whether Thursday’s game at SAP Center in San Jose, California, will be played as scheduled.

The Knights are scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. at City National Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

