Sharks cancel practice ahead of game against Golden Knights

The San Jose Sharks canceled their practice Wednesday, a day before they are scheduled to host the Golden Knights. No explanation was given for the practice being called off.

The San Jose Sharks canceled their practice Wednesday, a day before they are scheduled to host the Golden Knights.

No explanation was given for the practice being called off, and the team is expected to release a statement with more details.

It is not clear whether Thursday’s game at SAP Center in San Jose, California, will be played as scheduled.

The Knights are scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. at City National Arena.

