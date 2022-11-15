Sharks deliver late dagger for rare win over Golden Knights

Left wing Timo Meier scored a power-play goal with 2:48 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Golden Knights on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Left wing Timo Meier scored a power-play goal with 2:48 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Sharks’ second regulation win over the Knights and first since Jan. 10, 2019. San Jose trailed 2-1 entering the third period but scored four goals to take the lead. Two of them came with an empty net after Meier’s go-ahead goal.

The Knights have lost two straight for the first time this season. The five goals allowed were their most in a game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

