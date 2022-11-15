49°F
Golden Knights

Sharks deliver late dagger for rare win over Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated November 15, 2022 - 9:39 pm
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes another stop over San Jose Sharks left wing ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes another stop over San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) with teammate defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defending moves in during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tangles with San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tangles with San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) on the boards during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) eyes the puck with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jayco ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) eyes the puck with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) has a shot blocked by San Jose Sharks goaltend ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) has a shot blocked by San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) leaps to avoid a shot on goal as San Jose Sharks ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) leaps to avoid a shot on goal as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) is flat out on the ice as the puck goes into the n ...
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) is flat out on the ice as the puck goes into the net shot from Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is celebrated for his score by teammates over the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is celebrated for his score by teammates over the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) eyes a puck with teammate defenseman Zach Whitecl ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) eyes a puck with teammate defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) as San Jose Sharks left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) moves in during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits some water during a timeout versus the San ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits some water during a timeout versus the San Jose Sharks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes down San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechn ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes down San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Left wing Timo Meier scored a power-play goal with 2:48 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Sharks’ second regulation win over the Knights and first since Jan. 10, 2019. San Jose trailed 2-1 entering the third period but scored four goals to take the lead. Two of them came with an empty net after Meier’s go-ahead goal.

The Knights have lost two straight for the first time this season. The five goals allowed were their most in a game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

