Shea Theodore rescues Golden Knight in OT win over Capitals

Shea Theodore scored at 2:09 of overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

They said all the right things in the lead-up to Wednesday, portraying confidence even as their postseason chances continued to shrink.

And when push came to shove, the Golden Knights showed they still have some fight left in them.

Facing a must-win scenario, the Knights refused to fold their tents after a puzzling goaltending change at the start of the second period and beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime in front of an announced crowd of 18,240 at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Shea Theodore danced through the Washington defense and flipped a backhand over Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov at 2:09 of the extra session for the winning goal.

The Knights snapped a two-game losing skid and kept their playoff hopes from circling the drain with four games remaining.

They moved three points behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division and are two points back of Dallas for the second wild card. The Knights have played one more game than Dallas and face the Stars on Tuesday.

After a damaging loss Monday to New Jersey, the Knights survived a back-and-forth third period to halt Washington’s two-game winning streak.

Chandler Stephenson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, scored on a power play at 2:54 of the third period to put the Knights ahead 3-2. That goal came less than a minute after Evgenii Dadonov tied the game with a shot from the right wing that slipped through Samsonov.

But Alex Ovechkin knotted the score 3-3 with his 50th goal and second of the game when he overpowered goalie Logan Thompson on a drive from the right wing with 6:24 left in regulation.

Thompson came on in relief of Robin Lehner after 20 minutes, with no explanation from the team on whether Lehner was injured or why the move was made.

He finished with 13 saves and prevented Ovechkin from scoring on a breakaway in the third period.

Lehner was given another chance to carry the Knights in the final weeks of the season despite being criticized by coach Pete DeBoer after Monday’s loss.

Lehner stopped 12 of 13 shots in the first period and Washington also had a goal overturned by video replay.

Here’s what stood out from the game:

1. Staying perfect

Slow starts have plagued the Knights recently, and they allowed the first goal for the fifth straight game. Ovechkin’s drive from the top of the left circle trickled past Lehner and Evgeny Kuznetsov was there to tap in the loose puck at 6:18 of the first period.

After the initial shock wore off, the Knights found a response with Alec Martinez’s tying goal and a successful offside challenge at 4:35 of the first.

Defenseman John Carlson finished off an odd-man rush for the Capitals, but Washington winger Tom Wilson was ahead of the play as Ovechkin carried the puck into the zone and officials overturned the goal.

The Knights are 5-for-5 on coach’s challenges with video coach Dave Rogowski leading the effort. They also were on the right side of a review initiated by NHL hockey operations in Toronto.

2. Digging deep

Third periods haven’t been kind to the Knights recently.

They trailed Edmonton by one goal entering the final period Saturday and allowed the Oilers to score in the opening minute en route to a 4-0 loss.

Against the Devils on Monday, the Knights were tied going into the final 20 minutes and ended up on the wrong side of a 3-2 decision.

But they found early momentum this time behind goals from Dadonov and Stephenson 59 seconds apart and would have made it to the finish line if not for Ovechkin’s tying goal.

3. Special teams comes through

The power play has failed the Knights numerous times at key points in the season.

It delivered at a key time against the Capitals.

Stephenson was stationed in the slot and deflected the shot by Max Pacioretty from the right wing.

The Knights finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage after being 1-for-26 since March 26, which ranked second-to-last in the league.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.