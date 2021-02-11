Shea Theodore to miss Thursday’s game, listed as day to day

Defenseman Shea Theodore will not play Thursday when the Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks and is day to day, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrate after Roy scored a goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Theodore was involved in a collision with Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers during the first period Tuesday and left the game. He returned for the second period and assisted on Nicolas Roy’s goal to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.

But Theodore was not on the bench to start the third period and did not take a shift in the final 20 minutes. He was not on the ice for Thursday’s morning skate.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will return to the lineup Thursday after missing the past three games while in isolation to follow NHL COVID protocols.

