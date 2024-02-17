Short-handed goal dooms Knights in loss to Carolina
The Golden Knights surrendered a short-handed goal early in the third period of a tie game at T-Mobile Arena that propelled the Hurricanes to victory Saturday.
Seth Jarvis scored a short-handed goal just 19 seconds into the third period to break a tie, and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Stefan Noesen added an insurance goal six minutes later for the Hurricanes.
Jonathan Marchessault put the Knights (31-17-6) ahead midway through the first when he knocked in a loose puck in front of the Hurricanes net.
Andrei Svechnikov tied it at 1-1 early in the second period for Carolina (32-17-5) when he used a burst of speed to split a pair of defenders before firing a backhand just inside the far post to beat Adin Hill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.