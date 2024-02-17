54°F
Golden Knights

Short-handed goal dooms Knights in loss to Carolina

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2024 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2024 - 10:10 pm
Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) skates with the puck against Hurricanes defenseman Jacc ...
Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) skates with the puck against Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin (41) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hock ...
Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin (41) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) spots the puck before scoring on Hurricane ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) spots the puck before scoring on Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the H ...
The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches the instant replay of his goal whi ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches the instant replay of his goal while skating for the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles with Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (7 ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles with Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Spencer Martin (41) at the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) passed the puck while Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) passed the puck while Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) reaches to block during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates around the net after Hurricanes goaltender S ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates around the net after Hurricanes goaltender Spencer Martin, out of frame, saved his shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal by the Hurricanes during the ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal by the Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) keep the puck out ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) keep the puck out of the net while Hurricanes left wing Michael Bunting (58) pressures them during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan cheers for her team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against ...
A Golden Knights fan cheers for her team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) can’t stop a puck with his stick during the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) can’t stop a puck with his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to make a glove save while Hurricanes right w ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to make a glove save while Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) jumps to avoid the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans raise their glasses for the “cheers cam” during the second pe ...
Golden Knights fans raise their glasses for the “cheers cam” during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to make a glove save during the second period ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to make a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seth Jarvis scored a short-handed goal just 19 seconds into the third period to break a tie, and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Stefan Noesen added an insurance goal six minutes later for the Hurricanes.

Jonathan Marchessault put the Knights (31-17-6) ahead midway through the first when he knocked in a loose puck in front of the Hurricanes net.

Andrei Svechnikov tied it at 1-1 early in the second period for Carolina (32-17-5) when he used a burst of speed to split a pair of defenders before firing a backhand just inside the far post to beat Adin Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

