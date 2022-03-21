Short-handed Golden Knights lose 6th straight road game
The Golden Knights were playing short-handed with defenseman Zach Whitecloud and right wing Michael Amadio entering the NHL’s COVID protocol before the game.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Left wing Nicolas Deslauriers scored 5:43 into the first period, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.
It was the Knights’ sixth consecutive road loss. They were playing short-handed, as defenseman Zach Whitecloud and right wing Michael Amadio entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol before the game. Right wing Evgenii Dadonov also did not play after it was announced he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. The Knights later said in a statement they had “become aware of an issue” with the trade.
Defenseman Zack Hayes made his NHL debut with Whitecloud out.
Deslauriers’ goal was his sixth of the season. He was making his Wild debut after being acquired from the Ducks on Saturday for a 2023 third-round pick.
Defenseman Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota 5:46 into the third period. Ryan Hartman added an empty-net goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
