Short-handed Golden Knights lose 6th straight road game

The Golden Knights were playing short-handed with defenseman Zach Whitecloud and right wing Michael Amadio entering the NHL’s COVID protocol before the game.

Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) at bay as he assists goalie Cam Talbot defending the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, center, deflects a shot by Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Tyson Jost, left, moves the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden looks for it in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Nicolas Deslauriers, right, skates out of the celebration circle after scoring his first goal as a new addition to the Wild roster off Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) checks Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy into the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) tries to get past Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) as he pursues the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Newly acquired Minnesota Wild player Nicolas Deslauriers, left, and Vegas Golden Knights' Braden Pachal chase the puck along the boards in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Left wing Nicolas Deslauriers scored 5:43 into the first period, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.

It was the Knights’ sixth consecutive road loss. They were playing short-handed, as defenseman Zach Whitecloud and right wing Michael Amadio entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol before the game. Right wing Evgenii Dadonov also did not play after it was announced he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. The Knights later said in a statement they had “become aware of an issue” with the trade.

Defenseman Zack Hayes made his NHL debut with Whitecloud out.

Deslauriers’ goal was his sixth of the season. He was making his Wild debut after being acquired from the Ducks on Saturday for a 2023 third-round pick.

Defenseman Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota 5:46 into the third period. Ryan Hartman added an empty-net goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.