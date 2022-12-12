Short-handed Knights call up 3 players before road trip

The Golden Knights, after a wave of injuries, called up three players before their two-game road trip to Winnipeg and Chicago.

Henderson Silver Knights’ defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) skates with the puck under the watchful eye of Assistant Coach Jamie Heward during team’s first practice at Dollar Loan Center on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Golden Knights called up three players Monday before their two-game road trip to Winnipeg and Chicago.

Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg and defensemen Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak joined the team from the Silver Knights. The trio will reinforce a roster that was short-handed in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Center Jack Eichel (lower-body) didn’t play against the Bruins. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud left the game 1:37 into the second period when left wing Taylor Hall crashed into his right leg. Both players are on injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media website.

The Knights also played Sunday without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons) and defenseman Shea Theodore, who was injured in overtime Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

