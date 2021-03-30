63°F
Silver Knights’ arena in Henderson gets name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 12:25 pm
An aerial photo of the 120,000-square-foot Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson which will be ...
The Silver Knights’ future Henderson arena will be called the Dollar Loan Center, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6,000-seat venue also will be the home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. The Silver Knights are playing in Orleans Arena while the arena is being built.

They are expected to move in before the 2022-23 season.

