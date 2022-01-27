Silver Knights coach returns from medical leave of absence

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros will be behind the bench Friday and Saturday when the AHL team hosts the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena.

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros has been medically cleared and will resume his duties effective immediately, the American Hockey League club announced Thursday.

Viveiros will be behind the bench Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights host the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena.

Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October and took a second leave of absence from the club in December to undergo treatment.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months,” Viveiros said in a statement. “Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run.”

