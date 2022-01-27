63°F
Silver Knights coach returns from medical leave of absence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros shouts at his team during an AHL hockey game ...
Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros shouts at his team during an AHL hockey game against the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Viveiros announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros has been medically cleared and will resume his duties effective immediately, the American Hockey League club announced Thursday.

Viveiros will be behind the bench Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights host the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena.

Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October and took a second leave of absence from the club in December to undergo treatment.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months,” Viveiros said in a statement. “Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

