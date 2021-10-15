73°F
Silver Knights coach takes ‘non-COVID medical leave of absence’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2021 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2021 - 2:05 pm
Henderson Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros speaks during rookie camp press conference at Cit ...
Henderson Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros speaks during rookie camp press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights announced Friday that coach Manny Viveiros is taking a “non-COVID medical leave of absence from the team.”

The news came hours before the team’s season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Assistant coach Jamie Steward will lead the Silver Knights in Viveiros’ absence, along with assistant coach Joel Ward, goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite and video coach Andrew Doty. The team said it will “provide additional updates when appropriate.”

Viveiros was hired before the Silver Knights’ inaugural season and led them to a 25-13-1 record in 2020. They won the Pacific Division, and their .654 points percentage was sixth-best in the American Hockey League.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

