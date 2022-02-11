Silver Knights forward starts foundation to help kids in need

Silver Knights forward Ben Jones is looking to make an impact beyond the rink after launching a foundation last month to help families afford the high cost of youth sports.

Golden Knights center Ben Jones (4) warms up before the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. This is his first NHL game and new to the team coming from the Henderson Silver Knights. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silver Knights center Ben Jones (64) celebrates with fans after scoring a third period goal against the Colorado Eagles during an AHL hockey game on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ben Jones knew growing up if he broke a stick or outgrew his skates that his parents could replace them.

He also realized that wasn’t true for a lot of other kids. So as he climbed the hockey ladder, the Silver Knights forward always was thinking about how he could make a difference.

He took a huge step toward that goal last month. Jones launched the Ben Jones Foundation on Jan. 11 with an initial goal of helping make sports affordable and accessible for children in need. He’s planning on partnering with the organization KidSport in Canada for the foundation’s first year to turn that dream into a reality.

“A big problem that sports has is that it’s expensive,” Jones said. “The time and the financial commitment is pretty insane. I was fortunate enough that I had the ability that my parents could commit those two things to it, but I know that for a lot of families, that’s not exactly in the cards.”

Jones took the first steps toward starting his foundation about six months ago when he met with the Fox Ellis Agency, a marketing company for athletes, artists and brands. Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is another client.

The foundation was ready to launch after a few questionnaires and calls with the agency’s design team. It has a website — benjonesfoundation.com — and logo with merchandise available to purchase. Donations can be made, too. The goal is for proceeds the initial year to benefit KidSport, a charity focused on providing grants to families that need them to keep their kids involved in sports.

Jones is focused on the organization’s Kitchener/Waterloo chapter because he grew up in Waterloo, Ontario. That branch has given out 30 to 40 grants to children this year, according to John Cooper, KidSport’s Kitchener/Waterloo chapter chairperson. Each grant can go up to $300 per child per year.

Jones said he also is looking for groups to partner with in Las Vegas. He’s still brainstorming other ways to raise funds, with a golf tournament one possibility.

“We’re just deeply appreciative of what he’s doing,” Cooper said. “We’re looking forward to a close relationship with him and following his progress.”

Michael Browning, Fox Ellis Agency’s managing director, said the company rarely partners with a player still establishing himself on the ice. Jones, 22, made his NHL debut Nov. 20 with the Golden Knights but has spent most of the season with the Silver Knights.

“The guys that are like him are typically the guys that don’t want to do anything,” Browning said. “They don’t want to step on anyone’s toes to try to make it in the league.”

Jones said he was encouraged after his launch by how many Silver Knights teammates asked him about the process so they could do something similar.

“I’m really happy with how it’s all gone so far,” he said. “I’m looking forward to where it can take me and where the foundation can go.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.