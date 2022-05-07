Silver Knights get coach back ahead of must-win playoff game

The Silver Knights received a major boost on the bench before Game 2 of their best-of-three, first-round series with the Colorado Eagles.

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros waves to the audience during the first period of a hockey game against Colorado Eagles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Silver Knights received a major boost before their must-win game against the Colorado Eagles on Friday.

The team announced coach Manny Viveiros will be behind the bench for Game 2 of the team’s best-of-three series with the Eagles at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

Viveiros took a medical leave of absence April 19 as part of his recovery from prostate cancer. It was his third of the season after a routine training camp physical in September led to his diagnosis.

The Silver Knights lost Game 1 to Colorado 5-2. They need to win two straight to advance to the next round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

