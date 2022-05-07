Silver Knights get coach back ahead of must-win playoff game
The Silver Knights received a major boost before their must-win game against the Colorado Eagles on Friday.
The team announced coach Manny Viveiros will be behind the bench for Game 2 of the team’s best-of-three series with the Eagles at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Viveiros took a medical leave of absence April 19 as part of his recovery from prostate cancer. It was his third of the season after a routine training camp physical in September led to his diagnosis.
The Silver Knights lost Game 1 to Colorado 5-2. They need to win two straight to advance to the next round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
Series at a glance
Silver Knights (35-28-5) vs. Colorado Eagles (39-22-7)
Best-of-three
All games on KKGK (1340 AM) and WatchtheAHL.com
All games at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado:
Game 1 — Eagles 5, Silver Knights 2
Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 — 6 p.m. Saturday