Silver Knights get coach back ahead of must-win playoff game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 5:21 pm
 
Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros waves to the audience during the first perio ...
Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros waves to the audience during the first period of a hockey game against Colorado Eagles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Silver Knights received a major boost before their must-win game against the Colorado Eagles on Friday.

The team announced coach Manny Viveiros will be behind the bench for Game 2 of the team’s best-of-three series with the Eagles at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

Viveiros took a medical leave of absence April 19 as part of his recovery from prostate cancer. It was his third of the season after a routine training camp physical in September led to his diagnosis.

The Silver Knights lost Game 1 to Colorado 5-2. They need to win two straight to advance to the next round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

