Silver Knights’ schedule set for Pacific Division final

The Silver Knights will meet the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to see if they can add a Pacific Division playoff title to their regular-season one.

A shot bounces off the goal bar as Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) attempts to defends the goal with Henderson Silver Knights Jack Dugan (8) and Ontario Reign Mikey Eyssimont (21) looking on during the first period of an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights’ schedule for the Pacific Division final is set.

Their best-of-three series against the Bakersfield Condors will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, where all the games will be played.

Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday or Friday depending on whether the Golden Knights host a Game 7 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at a time to be determined.

The Silver Knights won the Pacific Division regular-season title and are trying to add one more item to their list of inaugural season accomplishments. They will face a tough test in Bakersfield. The Silver Knights were 3-6-1 against the Condors in the regular season.

”Obviously, they beat us a little bit,” goaltender Logan Thompson said. “You look at the circumstances, we’ve been missing a lot of our key pieces. We’ll be ready to go. This is a team we really do want. It’s going to feel good hopefully to get two wins against these guys.”

Also Tuesday, Thompson was named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team. The 24-year-old was 16-6-1 with a .943 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.

He ranked first in save percentage, tied for first in shutouts (two), second in goals-against average and second in wins.

Iowa Wild defenseman Calen Addison, who made his NHL playoff debut Monday in the Wild’s 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights, was also on the AHL’s all-rookie team.

