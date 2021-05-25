Silver Knights’ schedule set for Pacific Division final
The Silver Knights will meet the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to see if they can add a Pacific Division playoff title to their regular-season one.
The Silver Knights’ schedule for the Pacific Division final is set.
Their best-of-three series against the Bakersfield Condors will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, where all the games will be played.
Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday or Friday depending on whether the Golden Knights host a Game 7 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at a time to be determined.
The Silver Knights won the Pacific Division regular-season title and are trying to add one more item to their list of inaugural season accomplishments. They will face a tough test in Bakersfield. The Silver Knights were 3-6-1 against the Condors in the regular season.
”Obviously, they beat us a little bit,” goaltender Logan Thompson said. “You look at the circumstances, we’ve been missing a lot of our key pieces. We’ll be ready to go. This is a team we really do want. It’s going to feel good hopefully to get two wins against these guys.”
Also Tuesday, Thompson was named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team. The 24-year-old was 16-6-1 with a .943 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.
He ranked first in save percentage, tied for first in shutouts (two), second in goals-against average and second in wins.
Iowa Wild defenseman Calen Addison, who made his NHL playoff debut Monday in the Wild’s 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights, was also on the AHL’s all-rookie team.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.