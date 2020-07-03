102°F
Golden Knights

Silver Knights season tickets go for as low as $10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2020 - 12:38 pm
 

Tickets to the inaugural season of the Henderson Silver Knights will cost as low as $10. If you want to pound on the glass, though, it will cost a lot more.

The Golden Knights’ new American Hockey League affiliate sent an email to prospective season ticket holders this week laying out a range of pricing options for seats at Orleans Arena.

Prices in general seating range from $10 in the “Lucky Section” to $50 in the lower bowl “Silver Horseshoe” section. Seats in the end section behind the net go for $18 to $22, while blue line tickets cost $30 to $39 and center ice tickets cost $40 or $48.

For the dedicated fan who wants to splurge a little more, glass seats go from $79 in row 2 to $99 in the front row.

Season ticket holders were notified by email of their in-person appointment at Orleans Arena to make seat selections or can make alternative arrangements with the Silver Knights if they are unable to be present.

Prior to checking in, fans must sign an assumption of risk and release and waiver. A temperature check also will be conducted and face coverings are required throughout the seat selection event.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

